Previous
Church of St. Elizabeth by kork
Photo 1715

Church of St. Elizabeth

https://365project.org/kork/365/2021-06-13
Thanks for viewing and comments!
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
469% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely photo of this Church
November 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise