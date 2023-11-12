Previous
The Turkish yard... by kork
Photo 1716

The Turkish yard...

After yesterday's rainy day, the sun came out! Today I walked in the Buda castle.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
470% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Oh that looks an interesting place to visit! Great shot
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise