Previous
Next
Renovated house... by kork
Photo 1738

Renovated house...

The building was built in 1856. The sculptures placed on the facade were named uri girls.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
476% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Great shot of this building - love its colour and its statues.
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise