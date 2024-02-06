Sign up
Previous
Photo 1776
Budapest Hotel
I photographed the building a few times, but always from a different point of view. Due to its cylindrical shape, it looks the same. It's an impossible experiment, but I won't give up! 👀😉
Thanks for viewing and comments!
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
3
1
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3033
photos
153
followers
89
following
Suzanne
ace
Good morning. I like this
February 6th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - an ongoing project!!
February 6th, 2024
borof
ace
A long-handled pruning saw would have come in handy.
February 6th, 2024
