Budapest Hotel by kork
Photo 1776

Budapest Hotel

I photographed the building a few times, but always from a different point of view. Due to its cylindrical shape, it looks the same. It's an impossible experiment, but I won't give up! 👀😉
Thanks for viewing and comments!
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Suzanne ace
Good morning. I like this
February 6th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol - an ongoing project!!
February 6th, 2024  
borof ace
A long-handled pruning saw would have come in handy.
February 6th, 2024  
