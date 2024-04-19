Previous
Tiszavirág pair by kork
Tiszavirág pair

Thanks for viewing and comments!
Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Corinne C ace
An inspiring sculpture
May 14th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super cool sculpture.
May 14th, 2024  
Diane ace
Neat sculpture
May 14th, 2024  
