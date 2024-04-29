Previous
Next
A statue of a great person by kork
Photo 1836

A statue of a great person

Budapest's current appearance is largely due to Baron Frigyes Podmaniczky, who loved this city obsessively! It is also to his credit that the iconic buildings that can still be seen today were completed.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
503% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise