Previous
Photo 1846
Exit......
One of the exits of the subway on Ferenciek square. Of course, in Budapest! 😊
Thanks for viewing and comments!
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Photo Details
Tags
kijárat
