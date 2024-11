The entrance to Gizella Castle

Unfortunately, I only made it to the gates of the castle. Today the building is in private hands! It is said that the Festetics family built the castle in 1798. It burned down in 1825. In 1854, György Zsivora bought it and rebuilt it. He named the castle after his daughter Gizella, who died at the age of 14.

There are many other things to do when taking a single photo. it is important to follow up to know what we actually photographed.

