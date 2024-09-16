Previous
Modern memorial by kork
Photo 1927

Modern memorial

Thank you for viewing!
16th September 2024 16th Sep 24

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
527% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Such an interesting shot with its juxtapositions
November 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact