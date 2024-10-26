Sign up
Previous
Photo 1942
I had to stop here to take a photo too.
Thank you for viewing.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
3
2
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3261
photos
135
followers
88
following
532% complete
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1937
637
1938
1939
620
1940
1941
1942
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
26th October 2024 10:44am
Bill Davidson
Wonderful arch and gate
January 2nd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Of course you had to stop! And all the very best to you for 2025.
January 2nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
So much marvellous detail..
January 2nd, 2025
