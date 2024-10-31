Previous
Pay attention to the details.....! by kork
Photo 1946

Pay attention to the details.....!

One of my 10-year-old grandsons and I are getting acquainted with photography! 😉
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
533% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Very focused! Nice candid.
January 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful for you both… very special family time together…
January 4th, 2025  
Poppo Livy ace
Take lots of photos and one of them may turn out OK
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact