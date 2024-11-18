Previous
Next
Waiting for renovation by kork
Photo 1950

Waiting for renovation

The building is located on Andrássy Avenue in Budapest and was built in 1917.
Thank you for viewing.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
534% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
Astonishing details
January 8th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact