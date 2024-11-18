Sign up
Photo 1950
Waiting for renovation
The building is located on Andrássy Avenue in Budapest and was built in 1917.
Thank you for viewing.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
1
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3274
photos
135
followers
88
following
534% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
639
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th November 2024 10:47am
Privacy
Public
moni kozi
Astonishing details
January 8th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 8th, 2025
