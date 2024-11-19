Previous
You have to climb the stairs... by kork
You have to climb the stairs...

especially if you are in Buda! Today I went to the tomb of Gül Baba.
Korcsog Károly

If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
January 8th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such an interesting photo - it's hard to decide whether it's going up or down..
January 8th, 2025  
