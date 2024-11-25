Sign up
Previous
Photo 1952
The teddy bear is sunbathing.....
The statue can be seen on the facade of the Pázmány Péter Catholic University in Budapest.
Thank you for viewing.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
3
2
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3274
photos
135
followers
88
following
534% complete
View this month »
1952
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
25th November 2024 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
FAbulous detail
January 8th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
January 8th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
He's somehow very friendly looking..
January 8th, 2025
