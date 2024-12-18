Sign up
Discuss
Photo 1959
Mediterranean feel in Buda!
Thank you for watching!
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
4
3
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3285
photos
135
followers
89
following
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1954
1955
1956
623
1957
1958
1959
1960
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th December 2024 10:50am
Tags
erkélyek
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful colours and balcony's with the lovely ironwork.
January 25th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Interesting
January 25th, 2025
Tim L
ace
Quite a jumble of lines; shapes and patterns.
January 25th, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely pov and details.
January 25th, 2025
