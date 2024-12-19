Previous
Everything can change... by kork
Photo 1960

Everything can change...

The Budapest Hotel is on the right side of the picture. The building was built in 1967. It was recently closed. It is being renovated and will house luxury apartments!
Thank you for watching!
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
536% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
All change…
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact