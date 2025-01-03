Previous
Next
Statue of Saint John the Divine....... by kork
Photo 1964

Statue of Saint John the Divine.......

at the Buda Hospital of the Order of Mercy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_of_God
Thank you for watching.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
538% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact