Church window......... by kork
Photo 1969

Church window.........

Unitarian church in downtown Budapest
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Diana ace
Stunning capture with wonderful shapes and symmetry.
February 4th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful!
February 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful pattern on the window & stunning window
February 4th, 2025  
