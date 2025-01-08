Sign up
Photo 1969
Photo 1969
Church window.........
Unitarian church in downtown Budapest
Thank you for watching.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
3
2
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3296
photos
136
followers
89
following
539% complete
View this month »
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
Latest from all albums
1964
1965
624
1966
63
1967
1968
1969
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
8th January 2025 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
templom
,
ablak
Diana
ace
Stunning capture with wonderful shapes and symmetry.
February 4th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
How beautiful!
February 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful pattern on the window & stunning window
February 4th, 2025
