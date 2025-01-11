Previous
I need the windows... by kork
Photo 1971

I need the windows...

The house next door was demolished. They immediately started installing larger windows.
Thank you for viewing.
11th January 2025

Korcsog Károly

@kork
Beverley ace
Wonderful textures and colours…
February 24th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Fabulous find and capture. Yes to textures and colours.
February 24th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Interesting
February 24th, 2025  
