Should I go up? I'm going! by kork
Photo 1989

Should I go up? I'm going!

Today I visited Kavics Street in Buda! A good little exercise! I need the feeling of success!
Thank you for watching.
24th February 2025

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
haskar
A bit high and no benches along the way.
March 20th, 2025  
Rob Z
Super image and a super challenge for you..
March 20th, 2025  
