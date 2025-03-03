Previous
A little ray of sunshine by kork
Photo 1992

A little ray of sunshine

If the sun hadn't been shining, maybe I wouldn't have noticed
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
