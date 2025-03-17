Previous
Holy Family Parish in Zúgliget by kork
Photo 2002

Holy Family Parish in Zúgliget

Thank you for watching.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
548% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Neil ace
Nice leading lines
March 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Beautiful building
March 25th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking architecture.
March 25th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Great shot
March 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact