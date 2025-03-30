Previous
Entrance gate....... by kork
Photo 2009

Entrance gate.......

look in front of your feet and lower your head when you enter here!
Thank you for watching.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
550% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Yikes…a lovely discovery beautiful ironwork
March 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact