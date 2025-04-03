Previous
Church of Our Lady of Fatima by kork
Photo 2013

Church of Our Lady of Fatima

I traveled to the outskirts of Budapest, to Soroksár. This church was consecrated in 2002.
Thank you for watching.
Korcsog Károly

Kitty Hawke ace
Unusual building style....quite un-churchlike.......I quite like it.
April 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful building… welcoming
April 5th, 2025  
