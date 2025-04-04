Sign up
Previous
Photo 2014
The wrought iron gate
The photo was taken at 74 Szent István körút in Budapest.
Thank you for watching.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
1
1
Korcsog Károly
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
2201116SG
Taken
4th April 2025 10:23am
Tags
kapu
Diana
ace
Such beautiful workmanship and design.
April 6th, 2025
