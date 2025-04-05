Previous
View from the Törökugrató mountain by kork
Photo 2015

View from the Törökugrató mountain

Today I traveled to Budaörs. It is a place close to Budapest. I have been to this place for a long time. The highway in the picture reaches the Croatian border by touching Lake Balaton.
Thank you for watching.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
552% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact