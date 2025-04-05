Sign up
Previous
Photo 2015
View from the Törökugrató mountain
Today I traveled to Budaörs. It is a place close to Budapest. I have been to this place for a long time. The highway in the picture reaches the Croatian border by touching Lake Balaton.
Thank you for watching.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
0
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3364
photos
139
followers
90
following
552% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th April 2025 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
törökugrató
