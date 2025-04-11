Previous
Budapest is the city of statues by kork
Photo 2020

Budapest is the city of statues

Statue of a seated girl in the Japanese garden on Margaret Island. Made in 1911. It was erected in its current location in 1954.
11th April 2025

Korcsog Károly

If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely especially in sunshine
April 20th, 2025  
