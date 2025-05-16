Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2035
Scaffold.......
There are a lot of buildings being built in the district where I live!
Thank you for watching.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3391
photos
132
followers
87
following
557% complete
View this month »
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Latest from all albums
2031
2032
653
654
2033
2034
2035
2036
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th May 2025 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
gloria jones
ace
Cool study of lines
July 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close