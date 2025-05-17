Previous
Fence ornament by kork
Photo 2036

Fence ornament

Thank you for watching.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
557% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nicely photographed
July 3rd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
July 3rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great focus and dof
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact