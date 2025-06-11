Previous
A walk by the Danube by kork
Photo 2050

A walk by the Danube

There used to be a lively water sports scene here. Many boathouses and resorts were full of people. Today, there are only taverns and restaurants here.
Thank you for watching.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Korcsog Károly

