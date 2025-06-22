Previous
Changing world...... by kork
Changing world......

the door of the house is beautifully crafted, the profile of the person in the foreground represents something else
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
