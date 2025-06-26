Previous
Next
Fence ornament by kork
Photo 2055

Fence ornament

Our world today no longer offers a similar solution to enhance the appearance of a fence.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
Wow, that's a fancy piece of ironwork
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact