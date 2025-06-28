Previous
Cemetery visit...... by kork
Photo 2056

Cemetery visit......

The largest cemetery in Budapest is the Rákoskeresztúr Public Cemetery. I am the only one who still knew my grandfather, whose grave I visited.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Korcsog Károly

