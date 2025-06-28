Sign up
Photo 2056
Cemetery visit......
The largest cemetery in Budapest is the Rákoskeresztúr Public Cemetery. I am the only one who still knew my grandfather, whose grave I visited.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
Korcsog Károly
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
