Just one flower.... by kork
Photo 2057

Just one flower....

I discovered this flower in a small garden next to my house where I live.
Thank you for watching.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Diana ace
Beautiful flowers and capture, lovely light on them.
September 1st, 2025  
