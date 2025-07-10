Sign up
Photo 2060
Photo 2060
Breathing roots......
Today I traveled to Martonvásár. (It is located 30 km from Budapest) I took this photo in the botanical garden there.
Thank you for watching.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
1
2
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th July 2025 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
September 2nd, 2025
