Previous
Breathing roots...... by kork
Photo 2060

Breathing roots......

Today I traveled to Martonvásár. (It is located 30 km from Budapest) I took this photo in the botanical garden there.
Thank you for watching.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
564% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact