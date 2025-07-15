Sign up
Previous
Photo 2063
Walking in Buda Castle.........
Cars have been banned from part of the street! There was an old idea that you couldn't drive into the castle by car. Unfortunately, it didn't come true!
Thank you for watching.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
3
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3420
photos
133
followers
89
following
565% complete
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
15th July 2025 9:26am
Beverley
ace
Such a beautiful & chic street…
September 3rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Buda is very special
September 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very lovely
September 3rd, 2025
