Walking in Buda Castle......... by kork
Photo 2063

Walking in Buda Castle.........

Cars have been banned from part of the street! There was an old idea that you couldn't drive into the castle by car. Unfortunately, it didn't come true!
Thank you for watching.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Korcsog Károly

Beverley ace
Such a beautiful & chic street…
September 3rd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Buda is very special
September 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very lovely
September 3rd, 2025  
