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Today's lunch by kork
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Today's lunch

I couldn't find an English equivalent for the name of the dish!
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25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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Lesley ace
Interesting. It looks like green beans in a gravy. I’d eat it right now - yum
March 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Looks good!
March 20th, 2026  
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