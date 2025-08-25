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Previous
Photo 2085
Today's lunch
I couldn't find an English equivalent for the name of the dish!
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25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
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Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
25th August 2025 11:03am
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Lesley
ace
Interesting. It looks like green beans in a gravy. I’d eat it right now - yum
March 20th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Looks good!
March 20th, 2026
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