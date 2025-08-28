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Budapest skyline by kork
Photo 2087

Budapest skyline

Opposite the Fisherman's Bastion and the Matthias Church
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28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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gloria jones ace
Wonderful pov to see the city
March 21st, 2026  
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