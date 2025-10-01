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I need some exercise........🙄 by kork
Photo 2097

I need some exercise........🙄

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1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely long shadows
April 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
with gentle small steps...
April 13th, 2026  
Jeff Jones ace
so many opportunities to trip over my own feet. (Nicely shot).
April 13th, 2026  
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