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Facade decoration........... by kork
Photo 2098

Facade decoration...........

on the wall of a family house
Thank you for watching.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
April 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful old detail still showing through.
April 13th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Love it but not sure how you accomplished this.
April 13th, 2026  
KWind ace
This is fantastic! FAv.
April 13th, 2026  
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