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Cathedral of Our Lady of Vác by kork
Photo 2099

Cathedral of Our Lady of Vác

The fourth largest Catholic church in Hungary. Built between 1761 and 1777
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16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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Corinne C ace
Interesting that it has two clocks!
April 14th, 2026  
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