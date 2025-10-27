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Previous
Photo 2102
Where do pigeons feel most comfortable?
Natural at the expense of some birds in the zoo
Thank you for watching.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
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Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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NIKON D3300
Taken
27th October 2025 10:17am
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