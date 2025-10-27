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Where do pigeons feel most comfortable? by kork
Photo 2102

Where do pigeons feel most comfortable?

Natural at the expense of some birds in the zoo
Thank you for watching.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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