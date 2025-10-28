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Photo 2103
Vac railway station.....
It is located 40-42 kilometers from Budapest.
Thank you for watching.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
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Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
28th October 2025 12:19pm
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Jerzy
ace
Excellent leading lines and composition.
April 17th, 2026
Diane
ace
Great POV and lines.
April 17th, 2026
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