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1956 monument........ by kork
Photo 2109

1956 monument........

I visited this place a few months ago, but this monument wasn't here yet. (Budapest Bakács Square)
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15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Korcsog Károly

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@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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LManning (Laura) ace
It looks very compelling.
April 20th, 2026  
haskar ace
Great tribute.
April 20th, 2026  
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