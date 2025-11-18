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"viewpoint?" by kork
Photo 2110

"viewpoint?"

There was a nice view from here, but the plants are slowly growing in! They don't want to thin out the vegetation because of the nearby developments. The new owners don't like tourists coming here.
Thank you for watching.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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Lesley ace
Fabulous view
April 20th, 2026  
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