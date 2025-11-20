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Previous
Photo 2111
Bad memories!
This view was displayed outside my windows for two months. Because of the renovation of the balconies of the house. But one day everything will pass.
Thank you for watching.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
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Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th November 2025 7:51am
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LManning (Laura)
ace
Not the most scenic view!
April 20th, 2026
haskar
ace
Terrible but necessary, but why is it taking so long?
April 20th, 2026
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