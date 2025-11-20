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Bad memories! by kork
Photo 2111

Bad memories!

This view was displayed outside my windows for two months. Because of the renovation of the balconies of the house. But one day everything will pass.
Thank you for watching.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Not the most scenic view!
April 20th, 2026  
haskar ace
Terrible but necessary, but why is it taking so long?
April 20th, 2026  
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