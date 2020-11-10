Sign up
6 / 365
Brunch ....
bread toasted with bacon fat
laying poached egg
pour in bechamel sauce
sprinkle with bacon pieces
I can only stand it until lunch somehow!😉
Unfortunately, the translation is not the best!
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
10th November 2020
10th Nov 20
0
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
1564
photos
86
followers
61
following
2% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
325
371
858
859
6
7
860
8
Views
1
Album
daily Food
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th November 2020 12:35pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
