Brunch .... by kork
6 / 365

Brunch ....

bread toasted with bacon fat
laying poached egg
pour in bechamel sauce
sprinkle with bacon pieces
I can only stand it until lunch somehow!😉
Unfortunately, the translation is not the best!
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
10th November 2020 10th Nov 20

Korcsog Károly

@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
Photo Details

