Rotterdam lines by kortees
1 / 365

Rotterdam lines

Day 1 of my 365 project. Wandering around the city centre of Rotterdam I found these lines. Decided it looks best in B&W.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Kortees

@kortees
Nicely done.
April 18th, 2023  
Kortees
@onebyone thank you!
April 18th, 2023  
