Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
Ueno Park on a Sunday
Sitting in a warm music hall listening to a 3rd year doctoral student on pipe organ, and signing up for Project 365 just shy of my 48th birthday.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Conolly
@kozoji4161
I've lived in Australia for twenty years, Japan for twenty years and Illinois for two years, roughly speaking. My career as an ESL teacher at...
1
photos
1
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Junko Y
ace
A good time to start a new project. I like how you have your lines angles so it’s more dynamic. Maybe I would have cloned out the upper left tip
January 12th, 2020
Sue Conolly
Actually I took a completely different angle of this same place which I like better for a couple of reasons. I’ll send it to you.
January 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close