Ueno Park on a Sunday by kozoji4161
1 / 365

Ueno Park on a Sunday

Sitting in a warm music hall listening to a 3rd year doctoral student on pipe organ, and signing up for Project 365 just shy of my 48th birthday.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Sue Conolly

@kozoji4161
I've lived in Australia for twenty years, Japan for twenty years and Illinois for two years, roughly speaking.
Junko Y ace
A good time to start a new project. I like how you have your lines angles so it’s more dynamic. Maybe I would have cloned out the upper left tip
January 12th, 2020  
Sue Conolly
Actually I took a completely different angle of this same place which I like better for a couple of reasons. I’ll send it to you.
January 12th, 2020  
