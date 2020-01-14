Happy birthday to me

After a crappy day of work, it’s my birthday tomorrow and I don’t want to do my crappy commute, so if I have to go to my crappy job I told my not-at-all-crappy husband that he was going to need to rent me a hotel room close to work. Some swiftly assigned Hilton points later and we are in Shinjuku for the evening.



I took this photo with my crappy iPhone then put a vivid filter on it because the brightness and the blueness of the lights, plus the one bright (almost pulsing) white light seemed to fit the mood and cheer me up somehow.



It’s not bad having a birthday. It’s just weird having one when you’re not at all sure if your kids are going to remember to call you from their different ends of the earth. Happy birthday to me.